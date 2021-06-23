Nasdaq Dubai rolls out trading for 3iQ’s Bitcoin Fund By Cointelegraph

Canada’s largest digital asset investment fund manager, 3iQ, is expanding its reach to global investors by listing its public (BTC) fund on a major market in the Middle East.

3iQ rolled out its Bitcoin Fund (QBTC) for trading on Nasdaq Dubai, according to an official statement by the exchange. Trading went live on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Dubai time.