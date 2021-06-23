Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The New York Stock Exchange is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

By Devik Jain

(Reuters) – Futures tracking the hit a record high on Wednesday with investors razor focused on business activity data after Federal Reserve officials sought to calm fears of a sharp tapering of monetary stimulus.

IHS Markit’s flash reading on manufacturing and services PMI data, due at 0945 am ET (1345 GMT), is expected to show a slight easing in business activity this month, compared with May.

In a hearing before a U.S. House of Representatives panel, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank will not raise interest rates too quickly on inflation fears alone and will encourage a “broad and inclusive” recovery of the job market.

Powell’s comments follow the Fed’s projection of an increase in interest rates as soon as 2023, sooner than anticipated which sparked a sharp profit booking in the so called “reflation” stocks and triggered a move into tech-heavy growth names.

However, market participants have swung between value and growth stocks this week, with the Nasdaq notching a record close on Tuesday, lifted by Amazon.com (NASDAQ:), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:) and other top-shelf tech companies.

The S&P growth index has risen 3.9% in June, closing the gap between its value counterpart, which has fallen 2% this month but is still up more than 14% on the year.

At 6:31 a.m. ET, were up 61 points, or 0.18%, were up 4.25 points, or 0.1%, and were up 21.25 points, or 0.15%.

Rate-sensitive JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) and Bank of America (NYSE:) added between 0.4% and 0.7% in premarket trading as yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.5%. [US/]

Energy stocks Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:) gained about 1% as oil prices jumped to a more than two-year high. [O/R]

Among so-called meme stocks, software firm Alfi Inc dropped 10.1% after more than doubling in value in the prior session, while Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:) Inc slumped 8.6% for the second day after announcing an upsized stock offering.

