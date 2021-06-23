Most Asian currencies weaken, Philippine peso top loser

Article content

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0203 GMT

Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move

day

Japan yen 110.950 110.94 -0.01

Sing dlr 1.346 1.346 +0.01

Taiwan dlr 27.997 28.006 +0.03

Korean won 1134.400 1137.7 +0.29

Baht 31.840 31.82 -0.06

Peso 48.820 48.71 -0.23

Rupiah 14430.000 14430 +0.00

Rupee 74.270 74.27 +0.00

Ringgit 4.163 4.159 -0.10

Yuan 6.477 6.4748 -0.03

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 110.950 103.24 -6.95

Sing dlr 1.346 1.3209 -1.85

Taiwan dlr 27.997 28.483 +1.74

Korean won 1134.400 1086.20 -4.25

Baht 31.840 29.96 -5.90

Peso 48.820 48.01 -1.66

Rupiah 14430.000 14040 -2.70

Rupee 74.270 73.07 -1.62

Ringgit 4.163 4.0200 -3.44

Yuan 6.477 6.5283 +0.80

(Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu

Sahu)