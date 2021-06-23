Middle East’s share of India’s oil imports hits 25-month low

Article content

NEW DELHI — The share of Middle Eastern crude in India’s oil imports fell to a 25-month low in May, tanker data provided by trade sources showed, as refiners tapped alternatives in response to the government’s call to diversify supplies.

India, the world’s third biggest oil importer, in March directed refiners to diversify crude sources after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, led by top exporter Saudi Arabia, ignored New Delhi’s call to ease supply curbs.

Asia’s third-largest economy imported about 4.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in May, just below the previous month but about 31.5% higher than a year earlier, the data showed.

The Middle East’s share dropped to 52.7%, the lowest since April 2019 and down from 67.9% in April, the data showed.

Imports from Saudi Arabia, India’s second-largest supplier after Iraq, slipped by about a quarter from a year earlier, while supplies from the United Arab Emirates, which dropped to No. 7 position from No. 3 in April, fell by 39%, the data showed.

This comes after Indian state refiners nominated to lift less oil from Saudi Arabia in May.

Lower purchases of oil from the Middle East dragged OPEC’s share of Indian oil imports to a record low.