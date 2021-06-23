Michael B. Jordan Renames J’Ouvert Rum

In a statement to Trinidad and Tobago Newsday, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon said the issue was “of extreme concern.”

“The first thing is to gather the information to see if it is in fact so,” she said. “Then working together with the intellectual property office of the Ministry of the Attorney General, we’ll do the necessary investigation and, as always, seek to support anything that is Trinidad but at the same time protect what is ours.”

A petition to stop Jordan from trademarking the name has so far garnered almost 12,000 signatures.