Litecoin Jumps 24% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



Litecoin Jumps 24% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $133.480 by 09:24 (13:24 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 24.45% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 24.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $8.629B, or 0.63% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $115.589 to $133.542 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 25.24%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.766B or 2.77% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $105.1175 to $173.3697 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 68.22% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $34,655.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 15.34% on the day.

was trading at $2,029.86 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 17.52%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $637.503B or 46.64% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $232.255B or 16.99% of the total cryptocurrency market value.