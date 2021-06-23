Litecoin Climbs 10% In Rally By Investing.com



Litecoin Climbs 10% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $130.723 by 07:00 (11:00 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.04% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 31.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $8.629B, or 0.63% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $115.589 to $131.414 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 25.24%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.766B or 2.55% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $105.1175 to $173.3697 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 68.88% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $34,244.0 on the Investing.com Index, up 7.60% on the day.

was trading at $2,010.00 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 5.66%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $637.503B or 46.77% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $232.255B or 17.04% of the total cryptocurrency market value.