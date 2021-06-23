Kaplan’s 2022 Hike, Europe Booms, Canada Mandate Tweaks: Eco Day

Matilda Colman
The U.S. economy will likely meet the threshold for tapering its asset purchases sooner than people think, said Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, who has penciled in an interest-rate increase next yearEurope’s private-sector economy is booming, accompanied by mounting inflation pressures as virus restrictions loosen. Italian premier Mario Draghi insisted euro-area fiscal rules can’t return to pre-pandemic status, throwing down a gauntlet to GermanyBank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is in the final stages of a mandate review that could see him request more authority from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to run the economy hotSaudi Arabia’s Energy Minister said the OPEC+ alliance has a role in “taming and containing” inflationary pressures, just hours after Brent crude surged back above $75 a barrelThe Philippines is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate on hold to support a fragile economic recovery as inflation steadiesJanet Yellen said Treasury may exhaust emergency measures to avoid breaching the U.S. debt limit as soon as August unless Congress acts to avert a potential “catastrophic” defaultA shift toward tighter monetary policy is quickly taking shape across Latin America, with Chile signaling a rate rise as soon as JulyIt’s now cheaper to build and operate new wind or solar plants in nearly half the world than to run an existing coal or gas-fired plant

