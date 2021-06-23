Justin Timberlake On Britney Spears’ Conservatorship

“What’s happening to her is just not right.”
One of the more notable shows of support: Justin Timberlake, whose role in his prior relationship with Spears faced fresh scrutiny following this year’s Framing Britney Spears documentary.
“After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time,” he wrote on Twitter. “Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right.”
“No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.”
“No one should EVER be held against their will…or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for,” he continued.
Timberlake also said that him and wife Jessica Biel “send our love, and our absolute support” to Spears, concluding: “We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”
As previously mentioned, Timberlake’s statement in support of Spears comes at a time when his treatment of the singer — as well as of Janet Jackson, whose nipple he accidentally exposed at the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show — has come under fire upon revisiting.
Earlier this year, he posted an apology addressing past moments where “my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right.”
“I care deeply about the wellbeing of the people I love and have loved,” he wrote in the statement. “I can do better and will do better.”
Read more about some of the problematic moments in Timberlake’s career that led to these recent statements here.
