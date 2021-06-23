Judge blocks sale of Jay-Z’s first album and its copyright as an NFT By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Judge blocks sale of Jay-Z’s first album and its copyright as an NFT

A New York judge has issued a temporary restraining order to block an alleged attempt from Roc-A-Fella Records Inc (RAF) co-founder Damon to sell a tokenized version of Jay-Z’s first album “Reasonable Doubt” along with its copyright.

Dash however has claimed he was only trying to sell his stake in RAF.