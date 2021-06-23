John McAfee found dead in prison after Spanish court allows extradition By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: John McAfee, co-founder of McAfee Crypto Team and CEO of Luxcore and founder of McAfee Antivirus, speaks at the Malta Blockchain Summit in St Julian’s, Malta November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi/File Photo

BARCELONA (Reuters) – Antivirus creator John McAfee, 75, was found dead in his prison cell in Barcelona after the Spanish high court had authorised his extradition to the U.S., the Catalan justice department said, confirming an earlier report from El Mundo newspaper.

Everything points it could be a death by suicide, the department said in a statement.

The high court had agreed to extradite him back to the U.S. where he faces tax evasion charges.

