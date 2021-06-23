Japan’s service prices mark biggest gain in 8 months as COVID pain eases

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s corporate services prices rose at the fastest annual pace in eight months in May, data showed on Thursday, adding to growing signs the world’s no. 3 economy is gradually emerging from last year’s devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the gain was due largely to the base effect of last year’s slump, rising hotel and transportation fees showed a resumption of economic activity and rising raw material costs were keeping Japan from sliding back into sustained deflation.

“The impact of state of emergency curbs wasn’t as large as the same period last year,” Shigeru Shimizu, head of the BOJ’s price statistics division, told a briefing. “Some regions saw tourists return during Japan’s Golden Week holidays.”

The services producer price index – the price firms charge each other for services – rose 1.5% in May from the same month a year ago, the third straight monthly gain and the fastest pace of increase since September last year, Bank of Japan data showed.

Television advertising fees surged a record 35% in May from a year earlier, due largely to the base effect of last year’s plunge. Overseas freight costs were up a record 34%, reflecting a spike in fuel costs and robust China-bound shipping demand, the data showed.