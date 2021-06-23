Japan to consider tighter rules on foreign owners of domestic firms -Yomiuri

Article content

TOKYO — The Japanese government is looking at tightening regulations on foreign funds that hold stakes in domestic firms with important technology in areas such as nuclear power and defense, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The new rules will aim to prevent overseas funds and companies from slapping demands on Japanese companies that may weaken their competitive edge or lead to the leaking of technological expertise, the paper said, without citing sources.

The question over just how far the government has the right to intervene in shareholder matters has been in focus since an independent investigation found Toshiba Corp management colluded with the trade ministry to pressure foreign investors.

In the wake of the probe, Japan’s trade minister said it is normal for government to deal with individual companies when matters of national security are at stake and the policies the trade ministry implemented were “natural.”

The government plans to come up with specific measures by the end of this year, the paper said.

A trade ministry official denied the report, saying they were not considering tightening regulations. The finance ministry was not immediately available to comment.