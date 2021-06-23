Inflation Worries Trigger Record Sales of Rupee Floaters

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Concerns about Indian inflation have prompted issuers to sell a record amount of rupee floating-rate bonds this year, a trend that may accelerate after price increases in the economy surprised investors this month.

Issuance of the notes has jumped 86% to 237.6 billion rupees ($3.2 billion) so far in 2021, a record for the period, even as offerings in the broader local corporate bond market as a whole have declined by about 17%. Sales of floaters in June are at their highest for any month since AprilFloaters can help investors when inflation is picking up because the interest that the securities pay increases when benchmark rates riseA higher-than-expected increase in consumer prices in May triggered a recent selloff in shorter-maturity rupee bonds on concern that the Reserve Bank of India may be prompted to withdraw market supports earlier

In a sign of increased investor interest in floaters, Tata Asset Management Ltd. opened a new rupee fund this week that will invest predominantly in the instrumentsThirty one issuers have sold local-currency floaters so far this year, already at the same level for all of 2020. Still the market for such issuance by volume is relatively small. Floaters accounted for 6.9% of total rupee corporate bond sales year-to-date, compared with 3.1% for the same period in 2020 and 0.6% in 2019Read also: RBI’s Pivot – Here’s When, What It Will Look Like