India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.54% By Investing.com

Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the lost 0.54%, while the index lost 0.54%.

The best performers of the session on the were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (NS:), which rose 2.30% or 167.30 points to trade at 7432.70 at the close. Meanwhile, Titan Company Ltd (NS:) added 1.45% or 25.55 points to end at 1782.55 and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:) was up 1.29% or 156.20 points to 12287.85 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:), which fell 3.26% or 24.20 points to trade at 718.70 at the close. Wipro Ltd (NS:) declined 2.95% or 16.40 points to end at 540.15 and Divi’s Laboratories Ltd. (NS:) was down 1.50% or 64.15 points to 4224.60.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (BO:) which rose 2.33% to 7432.95, Titan Company Ltd (BO:) which was up 1.49% to settle at 1783.00 and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.22% to close at 12280.80.

The worst performers were Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.32% to 1736.80 in late trade, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.29% to settle at 1479.80 and Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.23% to 1099.80 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1005 to 681 and 35 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1622 fell and 1458 advanced, while 130 ended unchanged.

Shares in Titan Company Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 1.45% or 25.55 to 1782.55. Shares in Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.29% or 156.20 to 12287.85. Shares in Titan Company Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; gaining 1.49% or 26.20 to 1783.00. Shares in Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; gaining 1.22% or 147.75 to 12280.80.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 4.26% to 15.3650.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.34% or 6.05 to $1783.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 0.67% or 0.49 to hit $73.34 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.84% or 0.63 to trade at $75.44 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.15% to 74.215, while EUR/INR fell 0.07% to 88.6685.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.05% at 91.705.

