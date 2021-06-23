Hong Kong’s Next Digital says Apple Daily newspaper to end on Saturday By Reuters

The statement came after 500 Hong Kong police took part in a raid that saw officers sift through reporters’ computers and notebooks at Next Digital’s pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily, the first case in which authorities have cited media articles as potentially violating the national security law.

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai’s Next Digital said on Wednesday that due to the prevailing circumstances in the city its Apple (NASDAQ:) Daily newspaper will come to an end no later than Saturday.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A supporter purchases copies of the Apple Daily newspaper from a newspaper stall after it looked set to close for good by Saturday following police raids and the arrest of executives in Hong Kong, China June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.