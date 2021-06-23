Hodlers see opportunity in Bitcoin price crash, CoinShares exec says By Cointelegraph

Hodlers see opportunity in Bitcoin price crash, CoinShares exec says
The downward trend in Bitcoin’s (BTC) price following its April all-time high might be worrying for first-time investors. Still, CoinShares chief strategy officer Meltem Demirors believes that most of the long-time holders are not selling, and this is a correction to weed out panic sellers.
Speaking to CNBC, Demirors underscored that is here to stay, and after 200 days of crypto market expansion, it’s normal to have a price drop. “You can’t have a number go up forever,” she added, stating:
