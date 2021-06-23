Hodlers see opportunity in Bitcoin price crash, CoinShares exec says By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Hodlers see opportunity in Bitcoin price crash, CoinShares exec says

The downward trend in Bitcoin’s (BTC) price following its April all-time high might be worrying for first-time investors. Still, CoinShares chief strategy officer Meltem Demirors believes that most of the long-time holders are not selling, and this is a correction to weed out panic sellers.

Speaking to CNBC, Demirors underscored that is here to stay, and after 200 days of crypto market expansion, it’s normal to have a price drop. “You can’t have a number go up forever,” she added, stating: