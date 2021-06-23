GSK sets out plans for listing of consumer products venture By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Company logo of pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline is seen at their Stevenage facility, Britain October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
(Reuters) – Britain’s GSK on Wednesday unveiled a detailed plan to spin off its consumer healthcare venture with Pfizer (NYSE:) into a separate company by the middle of next year, as the pharmaceutical giant sharpens its focus on prescription medicines and vaccines.
The separation will be achieved by demerging at least 80% of GSK’s current 68% shareholding in the Consumer Healthcare business to GSK shareholders, with the shares in the new entity to list on the London Stock Exchange.
