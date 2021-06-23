Galantas Appoints Advisory Board and Grants Stock Options JDS Mining Engaged to Work on Cavanacaw Underground Mine

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Galantas Gold Corporation (TSX-V: GAL; AIM: GAL) (“Galantas” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the following appointments to the Company’s Advisory Board to advise and assist management in the future growth of the Company.

The Company welcomes Anthony (Tony) Makuch, Tim Warman, John Arthurs and Ernest Mast to the Advisory Board.

Tony Makuch

Anthony (Tony) Makuch is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer of Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. Prior to joining Kirkland Lake Gold, Mr. Makuch was President and Chief Executive Officer at Lake Shore Gold Inc. from 2008 until its acquisition by Tahoe Resources in 2016. Mr. Makuch holds a Bachelor of Science degree (Honours in Applied Earth Sciences) from the University of Waterloo in Ontario, and both a Master of Science degree in Engineering and a Master of Business Administration from Queen’s University in Ontario. He is a professional engineer (Ontario) with over 35 years of management, operations and technical experience in the mining industry.

Tim Warman

Tim Warman is a professional geologist with over 25 years of experience in all phases of mineral exploration, from grassroots exploration to feasibility and development. He is currently Chief Executive Officer and Director of Fiore Gold Ltd. He was President of Dalradian Resources, which is developing the Curraghinalt gold project in Northern Ireland, from 2012 to 2015. Mr. Warman is a graduate of the University of Manitoba (MSc) and McMaster University (BSc), and is a member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario.

John Arthurs

John Arthurs is a Chartered Geologist with 54 years of professional experience in geological mapping and exploration in the mineral industry and government service. Mr. Arthurs led the first geochemical survey of the Dalradian rocks in Northern Ireland during his tenure at the Geological Survey of Northern Ireland, that yielded the first published indications of gold and the first modern description of the Dalradian structure and stratigraphy in the region, still used today.

He subsequently conducted exploration in 15 countries for gold and base metal mining companies. Mr. Arthurs was Director of the Geological Survey of Northern Ireland, advising government on earth science policy, surveys, minerals legislation and licencing.

Ernest Mast

Ernest Mast has 30 years of experience in various technical and executive roles in the mining industry, across a wide range of commodities, geographies and development stages. Mr. Mast is currently President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Doré Copper Mining Corp. He previously held the positions of President and Chief Executive Officer at Primero Mining Corp. and Chief Executive Officer of Minera Panama S.A. – a subsidiary of Inmet Mining Corporation – developing the world-class Cobre Panama project. He holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in metallurgical engineering from McGill University and is a professional engineer (Quebec).

Mario Stifano, Director and Chief Executive Officer of Galantas, said: “We are very pleased that Tony, Tim, John and Ernest have agreed to join our Advisory Board. Our technical, execution and operational capabilities have been enhanced as a result of these appointments. The calibre of their leadership and experience positions Galantas to generate value for all our stakeholders as we work to ramp up commercial production and capitalize on the exploration potential to expand the high-grade gold resources at the Omagh mine and for new discoveries.”

Galantas Engages JDS to Work on Cavanacaw Underground Mine

Galantas is also pleased to announce that it has formally engaged JDS Energy & Mining Inc. (“JDS”) to conduct work on the Company’s Cavanacaw underground mine in Omagh, Northern Ireland. JDS is a Canadian engineering, construction, and underground development company specialized in providing value-added solutions for mineral resource projects.

JDS will work with the Company’s technical team to provide Galantas with fit-for-purpose solutions with a focus on mine design (development and stoping), mine scheduling (development and production), and underground ventilation – as part of Galantas’ plan to ramp up commercial production.

Galantas Grants Stock Options

Galantas has awarded 425,000 incentive stock options of the Company’s common shares to consultants and officers, in accordance with the terms of the Company’s incentive Stock Option Plan. The exercise price for the options, which expire on June 21, 2026, is C$0.73 per share and the grant of these options was approved by the Board of Directors on June 21, 2021. The options will vest as to one third immediately and one third on each of June 21, 2022 and June 21, 2023, and are valid for a 5-year period from the date of grant.

The number of options issued to consultants and officers are noted below:

Name of Optionee Position Number of Options Brendan Morris Officer 100,000 Consultants Various 325,000 Total Options Granted 425,000

Following the award of these options, the interests in the Company’s common shares of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility are as follows:

Name New options issued Total unexercised options held

following issue Shares held Brendan Morris 100,000 100,000 12,000

The Company’s Stock Option Plan allows for the issuance of up to 10% of issued and outstanding share capital in the form of incentive stock options. The total number of incentive stock options outstanding prior to this award was 4,485,000 which results in the total number of incentive stock options now outstanding for the Company being 4,910,000, representing 6.7% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares, which total 73,270,468.

This disclosure has been authorized by Mario Stifano, Director and CEO of Galantas Gold Corporation.

The aforementioned stock option grants are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corporation is a Canadian public company that trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange and the London Stock Exchange AIM market, both under the symbol GAL. The Company’s strategy is to create shareholder value by operating and expanding Ireland’s first gold mine.

