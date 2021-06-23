FX firms as market eyes Czech rate hike

Article content

WARSAW — Central European currencies were

firmer on Wednesday, ahead of a Czech central bank meeting that

economists expect will deliver the second rate hike in the

region in as many days.

Central and eastern Europe has the highest inflation in the

European Union, and on Tuesday the Hungarian central bank became

the first in the bloc to launch a cycle of rate hikes to combat

growing price pressures in the aftermath of the COVID-19

pandemic.

It raised its base rate to 0.9% from 0.6%, a slightly bigger

hike than analysts had expected, and said it would review the

need for more hikes on a monthly basis.

Markets expect the Czech central bank will

follow suit with its first rate hike since just before the

pandemic started.

The Czech crown was 0.25% firmer against the euro at 25.454

at 0844 GMT, close to its two-week moving average. It hit

15-month highs on the strong side of 25.30 earlier in June.

Commerzbank said a rate hike was likely, with the majority

on the Czech National Bank (CNB) board not wanting to wait and

that the crown had further room to gain over its forecast

horizon.

“Consumer prices are close to the top end of the CNB target

range, core rate remains above it and producer price momentum