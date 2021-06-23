FX firms as market eyes Czech rate hike

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

WARSAW — Central European currencies were

firmer on Wednesday, ahead of a Czech central bank meeting that

economists expect will deliver the second rate hike in the

region in as many days.

Central and eastern Europe has the highest inflation in the

European Union, and on Tuesday the Hungarian central bank became

the first in the bloc to launch a cycle of rate hikes to combat

growing price pressures in the aftermath of the COVID-19

pandemic.

It raised its base rate to 0.9% from 0.6%, a slightly bigger

hike than analysts had expected, and said it would review the

need for more hikes on a monthly basis.

Markets expect the Czech central bank will

follow suit with its first rate hike since just before the

pandemic started.

The Czech crown was 0.25% firmer against the euro at 25.454

at 0844 GMT, close to its two-week moving average. It hit

15-month highs on the strong side of 25.30 earlier in June.

Commerzbank said a rate hike was likely, with the majority

on the Czech National Bank (CNB) board not wanting to wait and

that the crown had further room to gain over its forecast

horizon.

“Consumer prices are close to the top end of the CNB target

range, core rate remains above it and producer price momentum

points towards increased price pressure,” it said.

The Hungarian forint was the best performing

currency in the region, firming 0.49% to 349.40 after Tuesday’s

rate hike.

“The central bank surprised to the hawkish side by saying

that it will deliver further hikes on a monthly basis …

Moreover, the statement had a clear hawkish shift in tone as far

as inflation risks are concerned,” Morgan Stanley said in a

note.

In Poland, where the central bank has struck a much more

dovish tone than its Czech and Hungarian counterparts, the zloty

was 0.09% firmer at 4.518.

CEE SNAPSHO AT

MARKETS T 1044 CET

CURRENC

IES

Latest Previous Daily Change

bid close change in 2021

EURCZK= Czech

EURHUF= Hungary 0

EURPLN= Polish

EURRON= Romania

EURHRK= Croatia

EURRSD= Serbian 0

Note: calculated from 1800

daily CET

change

Latest Previous Daily Change

close change in 2021

.PX Prague 1164.97 1163.140 +0.16% +13.42

0 %

.BUX Budapes 48391.9 48193.16 +0.41% +14.92

t 1 %

.WIG20 Warsaw 2220.49 2220.53 -0.00% +11.92

%

.BETI Buchare 11542.5 11409.11 +1.17% +17.71

st 8 %

.SBITOP Ljublja <.sbitop na> %

.CRBEX Zagreb 1982.00 1981.15 +0.04% +13.95

%

.BELEX1 Belgrad <.belex1 e>

.SOFIX Sofia 552.57 550.21 +0.43% +23.47

%

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs Bund change

in

Czech spread

Republi

c

CZ2YT=R s

CZ5YT=R s

CZ10YT= s

Poland

PL2YT=R s

PL5YT=R s

PL10YT= s

FORWARD

3×6 6×9 9×12 3M

interba

nk

Czech 0.83 1.11 1.40 0.44

Rep

Hungary 1.49 1.79 1.95 0.95

Poland 0.35 0.58 0.79 0.21

Note: are for ask

FRA prices

quotes

*********************************************

*****************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague

and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Giles Elgood)

