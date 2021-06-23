FTX becomes official crypto sponsor of MLB By Cointelegraph

FTX becomes official crypto sponsor of MLB
Crypto derivatives exchange FTX has become an official sponsor of Major League Baseball, setting the stage for broader mainstream recognition of digital assets.
As part of the sponsorship deal, which is expected to last for at least five years, every Major League umpire will receive an FTX patch on their uniform, FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried tweeted Wednesday. Over time, the agreement is expected to evolve to include collaboration on the design of world-leading brands.
