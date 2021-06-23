France sues Apple over developer contracts tied to App Store By Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) – France is suing Apple (NASDAQ:) over allegedly abusive contractual terms imposed on developers and startups that seek to sell their apps on the tech giant’s App Store, a spokesperson for the finance ministry’s consumer fraud watchdog told Reuters.

The lawsuit comes after a three-year probe by the DGCCRF watchdog, which comes under the remit of Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who ordered the investigation.

France’s leading startup lobby France Digitale has joined the case, according to a court document seen by Reuters.

The case will be heard at Paris’ commercial court on Sept. 17, a spokesperson for the court said.

A spokesperson for Apple had no immediate comment.

