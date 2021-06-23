Fireblocks faces lawsuit over deleted keys to $72M Ether wallet By Cointelegraph

Fireblocks faces lawsuit over deleted keys to $72M Ether wallet
Crypto-custody firm Fireblocks is facing legal action by a firm that claims it was locked out of its wallet containing a substantial amount in crypto assets.
Crypto staking platform StakeHound claims that negligence by a Fireblocks employee resulted in tens of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets being lost without any backup available. Fireblocks is an Israeli-based company that provides custody services for businesses and which is working on speeding up digital transactions.
