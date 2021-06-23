Exxon Motion to Dismiss Massachusetts Climate Case Is Denied

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Exxon Mobil Corp. failed to convince a Massachusetts judge that a consumer and investor fraud lawsuit filed by the state amounts to illegal punishment for the energy giant’s views about fossil fuels.

Exxon’s motion to dismiss the 2019 lawsuit by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey was denied by Associate Justice Karen Green in state court in Boston, who ruled the state had properly laid out its allegations and it was too soon to say if the company’s views amount to protected speech.

“At this stage, the Commonwealth’s allegations are sufficient to state a claim that Exxon was engaged in trade or commerce when it made the allegedly deceptive statements to Massachusetts investors,” the judge wrote.

The company had argued last year that the suit should be dismissed because it violates a state law prohibiting litigation that has the effect of punishing a defendant for statements on public policy matters. Exxon also said its statements about the impact of climate change on its finances were opinions rather than statements of fact and therefore couldn’t have misled investors.

But the judge said Healey’s allegations were sufficient for the suit to move forward.

The suit alleges Exxon hid its early knowledge of climate change and misled investors in Massachusetts about the projected financial impact of global warming on its business. It also accuses Exxon of misleading consumers by suggesting in marketing materials that some of its gasoline and motor oil products were good for the environment.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com