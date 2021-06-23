Ethereum Climbs 11% In Rally By Investing.com



© Reuters Ethereum Climbs 11% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $1,997.01 by 08:21 (12:21 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.69% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 31.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $232.25B, or 17.09% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $1,823.57 to $2,043.10 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a drop in value, as it lost 20.35%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $36.25B or 24.87% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1,707.2377 to $2,459.1147 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 54.26% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $34,011.1 on the Investing.com Index, up 8.76% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0003 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.20%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $637.50B or 46.91% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $62.75B or 4.62% of the total cryptocurrency market value.