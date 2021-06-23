ESG targets of big mining companies By Reuters



(Reuters) – With mining responsible for 4-7% of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions globally, the sector is under pressure from environmental activists and shareholders and faces the possible withdrawal of financing and insurance for mines viewed as contributing to climate change.

Glencore (OTC:) plans to become a net-zero emission company by 2050, including emissions from the use of the products it sells.

Rivals such as Anglo American (LON:), BHP, Rio Tinto (NYSE:) and Vale SA (NYSE:) have set similar GHG reduction targets.

However, such plans are difficult to compare, due to a varied mix of commodities produced and the challenge to track customers’ emissions.

Direct emissions from miners representing 60% of total gold mine supply accounted for 0.2% of total global carbon emissions in 2019, but more action is required if the gold industry is to meet the most ambitious targets in the Paris climate accord, consultancy Wood Mackenzie said.

The table below shows details by company (in alphabetical order):

Targets Scope 1,2 emissions Scope 3 Community Risk Mgmt

Human Rights Governance

Anglo Reduce GHG emissions by Exit from Targets on No fatality target

American 30% by 2030 vs 2016 and thermal coal to education, from 2 in 2020.

achieve net zero by 2040; help reduce health and Part of payouts of

Reduce the abstraction of Scope 3 by job creation annual bonus and

freshwater in water c.25%. aligned with LTIP (long-term

scarce regions by 50% by UN incentives

2030 vs 2016; Sustainable plan)depend on ESG

Development and SHE (safety,

Goals. Human health &

Rights environment)

Spin-off of South Africa approach set measures.

thermal coal ops in 2021. by Social

Way

management

system.

BHP Reduce operational GHG 2030 goal to Will invest Zero fatality

emissions by at support 40% at least 1% target (achieved

least 30% by 2030 vs emissions of pre-tax in 2019 and 2020);

2020; reduction profits to Part of CEO

Reach net zero emissions intensity for support UN payouts of annual

by 2050. BHP-chartered Sustainable bonus depends on

shipping. Development ESG measures.

30% emissions Goals;

intensity Regional

reduction in Indigenous

integrated steel People Plans

making, adoption to be

expected post developed by

2030. June 2022.

Glencore Reduce GHG emissions by Same as Scope 1 Targets not No fatality target

40% by 2035 vs 2019 and 2; ex to cause, from 8 in 2020;

levels and achieve net 3rd-party contribute Part of CEO

zero by end of 2050; commodities to incidents payouts of LTIP

Managed depletion of coal bought and sold resulting in (long-term

mines by mid-2040s. via trading arm. severe human incentives

Assess water-related rights plan)depends on

risks of all managed impacts. ESG performance.

operations located in

water-stressed regions

by 2023.

Newmont 32% reduction of combined 30% reduction of Adheres to ESG metrics of

emissions by 2030; net emissions by the UN safety and

zero carbon emissions by 2030. Guiding sustainability

2050. Principles represent 30% of

on Business the target bonus

and Human opportunity for

Rights named executive

Reporting officers.

Framework.

Rio Tinto Reduce absolute emissions Reduce Aims to Zero fatality

by 15% and emissions steelmaking capture and target (achieved

intensity by 30% by 2030 carbon intensity manage in 2020 and 2019);

vs 2018; by 30% from 2030 community 15% of executives’

Reach net zero emissions and complaints annual bonuses

across operations by carbon-neutral and reduce linked to ESG

2050.I steelmaking by repeat and metrics.

2050; significant

Reach net-zero ones each

emissions from year;

shipping To provide

products by remediation

2050. when causes

or

contributes

to human

rights harm.

Vale Reduce GHG emissions by Reduce 15% net Committed to Targets no

33% by 2030 vs 2017 and emissions by remedying high-potential

achieve carbon neutrality 2035. adverse injuries by 2025;

by 2050. impacts on Linked 2030 Scope

human rights 1 and 2 targets to

that it has variable pay of

caused or all employees.

contributed

to.

NOTE: 1) Scope 1 refers to emissions from a company’s direct operations, such as emissions from fuel consumed by haul trucks at mine sites.

2) Scope 2 are emissions from the power a company uses for its operations, such as gas-powered electricity bought from the grid and used at mine sites.

3) Scope 3 includes emissions from customers using products sold by a mining company, such as coal burned at power stations, or processing iron ore to steel.