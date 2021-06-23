EOS Jumps 21% In Rally By Investing.com



EOS Jumps 21% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $3.7695 by 09:13 (13:13 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 21.13% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 24.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $3.4961B, or 0.26% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $3.2549 to $3.7695 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 28.12%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.8503B or 1.36% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3.0446 to $5.0804 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 83.60% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $34,437.2 on the Investing.com Index, up 14.62% on the day.

was trading at $2,027.92 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 12.39%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $637.5026B or 46.64% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $232.2549B or 16.99% of the total cryptocurrency market value.