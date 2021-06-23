Emma Stone And Husband Dave McCary Posed For Pics

Kevork Djansezian / Via Getty

The couple first started dating back in 2017 and announced their engagement last December on Instagram.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Via Getty Images for Turner

As much as I love their love, they are so rarely pictured together.

Emma and Dave were photographed at a Padres baseball game earlier this week, and the pics are adorable.

“La La Land…Naaahhhh… More like, Padre Land!” Mark Grant, TV color analyst for the San Diego Padres, posted a pic of himself with the couple. “Thanks to Emma Stone and her Husband David McCary for visiting us in the booth. It was truly a pleasure! Go Padres! #bestactress.”

La La Land…Naaahhhh…
More like, Padre Land! Thanks to Emma Stone and her Husband David McCary for visiting us in the booth. It was truly a pleasure! Go Padres! #bestactress


@Mudcat55 / Via Twitter: @Mudcat55

“Great to meet Academy Award winning Best Actress Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary from Saturday Night Live,” wrote Don Orsillo, a host of TV Play-By-Play San Diego Padres. “I mentioned I have done a few films myself #Dontourage @Padres.”

Great to meet Academy Award winning Best Actress Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary from Saturday Night Live. I mentioned I have done a few films myself 😂 #Dontourage @Padres


@donorsillo / Via Twitter: @DonOrsillo

Adorable!


Zombieland / Columbia Pictures / Via giphy.com

