Emma Stone And Husband Dave McCary Posed For Pics

The couple first started dating back in 2017 and announced their engagement last December on Instagram.
As much as I love their love, they are so rarely pictured together.
Emma and Dave were photographed at a Padres baseball game earlier this week, and the pics are adorable.
“La La Land…Naaahhhh… More like, Padre Land!” Mark Grant, TV color analyst for the San Diego Padres, posted a pic of himself with the couple. “Thanks to Emma Stone and her Husband David McCary for visiting us in the booth. It was truly a pleasure! Go Padres! #bestactress.”
“Great to meet Academy Award winning Best Actress Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary from Saturday Night Live,” wrote Don Orsillo, a host of TV Play-By-Play San Diego Padres. “I mentioned I have done a few films myself #Dontourage @Padres.”
Adorable!
