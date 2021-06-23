Dollar edges higher as Fed debate over inflation continues

Article content

NEW YORK — The dollar ended higher on Wednesday as two Federal Reserve officials said

that a period of high inflation in the United States could last longer than anticipated, a day after Fed

Chair Jerome Powell played down rising price pressures.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said with growth surging to an estimated 7% this year and inflation

well above the Fed’s 2% target, he now expects interest rates will need to rise in late 2022.

Both Bostic and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman on Wednesday said that while they largely agree recent

price increases will prove temporary, they also feel it may take longer than anticipated for them to fade.

The dollar jumped after the Fed surprised markets on June 16 by saying that policymakers are forecasting

two interest rate hikes in 2023.

But Powell on Tuesday said that prices are rising due to a “perfect storm” of rising demand for goods

and services and bottlenecks in supplying them as the economy reopens from the pandemic and that those price

pressures should ease on their own.

“Dollar gains have faded after Mr. Powell downplayed higher inflation lasting for very long,” said Joe

Manimbo, senior market analyst, at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.