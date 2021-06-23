Dollar edges higher as Fed debate over inflation continues

Article content
NEW YORK — The dollar ended higher on Wednesday as two Federal Reserve officials said
that a period of high inflation in the United States could last longer than anticipated, a day after Fed
Chair Jerome Powell played down rising price pressures.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said with growth surging to an estimated 7% this year and inflation
well above the Fed’s 2% target, he now expects interest rates will need to rise in late 2022.
Both Bostic and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman on Wednesday said that while they largely agree recent
price increases will prove temporary, they also feel it may take longer than anticipated for them to fade.
The dollar jumped after the Fed surprised markets on June 16 by saying that policymakers are forecasting
two interest rate hikes in 2023.
But Powell on Tuesday said that prices are rising due to a “perfect storm” of rising demand for goods
and services and bottlenecks in supplying them as the economy reopens from the pandemic and that those price
pressures should ease on their own.
“Dollar gains have faded after Mr. Powell downplayed higher inflation lasting for very long,” said Joe
Manimbo, senior market analyst, at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

That said, “if we see signs of inflation pushing further higher, I think that could go some way in
stirring inflation jitters all over again and putting the focus on Fed policy,” Manimbo said.
The dollar index gained 0.06% to 91.798, but is holding below two-month highs of 92.408 reached
on Friday.
The dollar weakened earlier on Wednesday and hit a session low after data showed that sales of new U.S.
single-family homes fell to a one-year low in May as the median price of newly built houses soared amid
expensive raw materials, including framing lumber.
Other data showed that a measure of U.S. factory activity climbed to a record high in June.
Producer price inflation data on Friday is this week’s U.S. economic focus, with other releases

including jobless claims on Thursday and consumer spending on Friday.
The euro fell 0.11% to $1.1929.
Data on Wednesday showed that euro zone business growth accelerated at its fastest pace in 15 years in
June following the easing of more lockdown measures.
The Japanese yen also fell after data showed factory activity expanded at the slowest pace in
four months in June.
The dollar gained 0.29% to 110.66 yen, after earlier reaching 111.10 yen, the highest since
March 2020.
Currencies correlated to the global economic cycle, including the Kiwi dollar and Norway’s crown,
outperformed on Wednesday.
Elsewhere, bitcoin was up around 2.78% on the day at $33,467, after dropping to as low as
$28,600 on Tuesday – its lowest since January.

========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:01PM (1901 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Dollar index 91.7980 91.7460 +0.06% 2.019% +91.9000 +91.5090
Euro/Dollar $1.1929 $1.1942 -0.11% -2.37% +$1.1970 +$1.1911
Dollar/Yen 110.9600 110.6600 +0.28% +7.44% +111.0950 +110.6400
Euro/Yen 132.35 132.14 +0.16% +4.28% +132.6900 +132.0400
Dollar/Swiss 0.9184 0.9183 +0.01% +3.80% +0.9200 +0.9154
Sterling/Dollar $1.3964 $1.3946 +0.14% +2.22% +$1.4001 +$1.3924
Dollar/Canadian 1.2302 1.2308 -0.03% -3.38% +1.2328 +1.2253
Aussie/Dollar $0.7573 $0.7556 +0.23% -1.56% +$0.7599 +$0.7539
Euro/Swiss 1.0955 1.0962 -0.06% +1.37% +1.0968 +1.0949
Euro/Sterling 0.8540 0.8557 -0.20% -4.44% +0.8565 +0.8531
NZ $0.7041 $0.7021 +0.31% -1.92% +$0.7069 +$0.6998
Dollar/Dollar
Dollar/Norway 8.5315 8.5395 -0.28% -0.83% +8.5610 +8.4800
Euro/Norway 10.1774 10.1919 -0.14% -2.77% +10.2167 +10.1355
Dollar/Sweden 8.4857 8.4752 +0.12% +3.53% +8.4970 +8.4568
Euro/Sweden 10.1243 10.1120 +0.12% +0.48% +10.1395 +10.1088
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; editing by Jonathan
Oatis and Marguerita Choy)
