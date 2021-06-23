Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.74% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.74%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the lost 0.74%.

The best performers of the session on the were ISS A/S (CSE:), which rose 1.78% or 2.35 points to trade at 134.15 at the close. Meanwhile, Pandora A/S (CSE:) added 1.52% or 12.8 points to end at 855.6 and DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) was up 0.34% or 5.0 points to 1470.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Genmab (CSE:), which fell 3.08% or 83.0 points to trade at 2615.0 at the close. GN Store Nord (CSE:) declined 2.18% or 12.0 points to end at 538.8 and Ambu A/S (CSE:) was down 1.79% or 4.2 points to 229.9.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 81 to 56 and 17 ended unchanged.

Shares in Pandora A/S (CSE:) rose to 3-years highs; up 1.52% or 12.8 to 855.6.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 0.89% or 0.65 to $73.50 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.98% or 0.73 to hit $75.54 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.55% or 9.75 to trade at $1787.15 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.04% to 6.2253, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4364.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.06% at 91.698.