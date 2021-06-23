DeFi and NFT crossover project Aavegotchi releases ‘Gotchiverse’ litepaper By Cointelegraph

One of the original decentralized finance and nonfungible token (DeFi/NFTs) crossover projects is taking a step forward today with the launch of a metaverse litepaper.

Aavegotchi — a project that creates upgradeable NFTs backed by yield-bearing positions on lending platform and money market Aave — announced the publication of a litepaper devoted to a gamified metaverse called the “Gotchiverse.”