Crypto Mining Crackdown in Iran, 7,000 Computers Seized By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

  • Iran has just seized 7,000 mining computers from an abandoned factory in Tehran.
  • The country is in process of applying a 4 month ban on all crypto mining activity.
  • Before this, Iran took credit for 4.5% of all BTC mining.

IRAN: 7,000 crypto mining computers seized from an abandoned factory in Tehran as per latest reports. Last month, Iran banned and other crypto mining responding to energy concerns.

IRNA, Iran’s state-controlled news agency, just reported the seize. This is part of Iran’s energy use-curbing efforts. The ban is set to last four months. Iran is currently aiming to reduce electricity waste and prevent blackouts in the country.

Most popular blockchains at the moment use a Proof-of-Work consensus protocol which allows the blockchain or its data to exist in a decentralized way. This however consumes huge amounts of energy. In fact, some studies…

