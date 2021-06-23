Crypto Mining Crackdown in Iran, 7,000 Computers Seized By CoinQuora



Crypto Mining Crackdown in Iran, 7,000 Computers Seized



Iran has just seized 7,000 mining computers from an abandoned factory in Tehran.

The country is in process of applying a 4 month ban on all crypto mining activity.

Before this, Iran took credit for 4.5% of all BTC mining.

IRNA, Iran’s state-controlled news agency, just reported the seize. This is part of Iran’s energy use-curbing efforts. The ban is set to last four months. Iran is currently aiming to reduce electricity waste and prevent blackouts in the country.

