Crypto market cap recovers $76B, altcoins rally after Bitcoin hits $34K By Cointelegraph

Crypto market cap recovers $76B, altcoins rally after Bitcoin hits $34K
Cryptocurrency traders received a reprieve from bearish market conditions on June 23 as Bitcoin’s (BTC) brief recovery to $34,880 triggered a rally in altcoins and hope that a wider market recovery will occur if the path laid out by the Wyckoff distribution model rings true.
According to data from CoinMarketCap, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization fell by nearly $230 billion between June 20 and June 22 but it has managed to regain roughly $76 billion in value on June 23 and now sits at $1.365 trillion as some traders viewed the correction as a dip-buying opportunity.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.