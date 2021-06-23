Crypto market cap recovers $76B, altcoins rally after Bitcoin hits $34K By Cointelegraph

According to data from CoinMarketCap, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization fell by nearly $230 billion between June 20 and June 22 but it has managed to regain roughly $76 billion in value on June 23 and now sits at $1.365 trillion as some traders viewed the correction as a dip-buying opportunity.

Cryptocurrency traders received a reprieve from bearish market conditions on June 23 as Bitcoin’s (BTC) brief recovery to $34,880 triggered a rally in altcoins and hope that a wider market recovery will occur if the path laid out by the Wyckoff distribution model rings true.

