Copper edges up after Fed chief vows to keep rates low

Article content

LONDON — Copper prices ticked higher on Wednesday as investors gained confidence after the head of the U.S. central bank vowed to keep interest rates low to boost economic recovery.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.4% at $9,339.50 a tonne by 1030 GMT. It had dropped 8.6% last week, its biggest weekly fall since March 2020, on fears that U.S. monetary policy would soon tighten.

“After the dramatic falls of last week, this could be a good entry level if you’re an investor or a consumer,” said independent consultant Robin Bhar.

“I suspect for the next few months we’ll consolidate sideways. Maybe that will be the mantra of summer – buy the dips, sell the rallies and then reassess how things are evolving going forward.”

Bhar said it was positive that prices last week held above $9,000, a technical level marking a long-term uptrend, but a break below that could send prices tumbling by another $1,000.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday assured markets that interest rates would not be raised too quickly based only on the fear of coming inflation.

In China, the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 2% higher at 68,480 yuan ($10,562.36) a tonne.