Remembering John McAfee: computer programmer and crypto evangelist dead at 75
According to a Wednesday report from Spanish international news agency EFE, John McAfee has been found dead in his prison cell at the Brians 2 Penitentiary Center.
Born in 1945, McAfee founded the software company McAfee Associates in his early forties. His company was responsible for one of the most well known antivirus software programs at the time. He resigned from the company in 1994, and went on to found software firm Tribal Voice — behind one of the internet’s first instant message and chat programs — as well technology company QuorumEx and security and privacy company Future Tense Central.
