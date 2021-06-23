Coinbase Verified Users Could Reach 70 Million in 2021 By CoinQuora

Matilda Colman
Coinbase Verified Users Could Reach 70 Million in 2021
  • Coinbase crypto exchange could surpass 70 million users this year.
  • The exchange started the year with just over 50 million users.
  • The prediction is based on data analysis and fundamental factors.

The number of Coinbase verified users could rise by 30% to reach 70 million before the year is over. This is because the top-ranking crypto exchange is expected to continue recording a high influx of new users.

The prediction is based on a report made by Finbold. The report projects that Coinbase will reach 72.8 million verified users before the end of the year. Finbold analyzed the exchange’s user growth rate over three years as a base for the prediction. The prediction also factored in some fundamentals.

Some of the fundamental factors that could push Coinbase’s growth rate include the growing interest in crypto products like ETFs. Exchange-traded funds provide crypto exposure but with less risk.

Secondly, Coinbase’s IPO gave the exchange added exposure and brand recognition….

