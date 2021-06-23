Chilean peso rises after central bank minutes

Article content

The Chilean peso led gains among its

Latin American counterparts after minutes from the country’s

latest central bank meeting showed policymakers considered

raising the benchmark interest rate, while the Mexican peso

gained against a weaker dollar.

The peso gained 0.8% after the minutes. The central

bank had decided to hold the rate at its technical minimum of

0.5% where it has been for more than a year.

Rising oil prices supported the Colombian and Mexican

pesos as the dollar extended losses following

reassurances that the U.S. Federal Reserve would not rush into

policy tightening.

Mexico’s peso rose to its third straight session of gains

leading up to a central bank meeting on Thursday.

The central bank is seen keeping its benchmark interest rate

steady at 4.0% amid persistently high inflation levels in the

economy as it recovers from a coronavirus pandemic slump.

“We believe that the trend in hawkishness from Banxico

should continue, but the devil will be in the details,” said

Sacha Tihanyi, head of emerging market strategy at TD

Securities, citing the recent uptick in inflation trajectory.

“We … expect any positive increment in hawkish sentiment

to help underpin a stabilization and rebound in the peso.”