Chilean peso rises after central bank minutes

The Chilean peso led gains among its

Latin American counterparts after minutes from the country’s

latest central bank meeting showed policymakers considered

raising the benchmark interest rate, while the Mexican peso

gained against a weaker dollar.

The peso gained 0.8% after the minutes. The central

bank had decided to hold the rate at its technical minimum of

0.5% where it has been for more than a year.

Rising oil prices supported the Colombian and Mexican

pesos as the dollar extended losses following

reassurances that the U.S. Federal Reserve would not rush into

policy tightening.

Mexico’s peso rose to its third straight session of gains

leading up to a central bank meeting on Thursday.

The central bank is seen keeping its benchmark interest rate

steady at 4.0% amid persistently high inflation levels in the

economy as it recovers from a coronavirus pandemic slump.

“We believe that the trend in hawkishness from Banxico

should continue, but the devil will be in the details,” said

Sacha Tihanyi, head of emerging market strategy at TD

Securities, citing the recent uptick in inflation trajectory.

“We … expect any positive increment in hawkish sentiment

to help underpin a stabilization and rebound in the peso.”

As the dollar looked to extend losses to the third

straight session, while Brazil’s real was flat and Peru’s

sol stayed close to two-week lows.

The sol has lost nearly 9% this year, weakened by

presidential election uncertainty. A final winner is yet to be

declared amid accusations of fraud by conservative candidate

Keiko Fujimori. Washington on Tuesday called the elections fair.

“While we are seeing significant political changes in Latin

America, there are opportunities for active investors to benefit

from the reform and demand potential of the region,” strategists

at Amundi Asset Management wrote.

Argentina said on Tuesday it had reached an understanding

with the Paris Club group of lenders for a payment bridge until

March 2022 to settle some $2.4 billion it owes, and it would

make a partial payment in the interim period. Mired in recession

since 2018, the country is racing to push back some $45 billion

in repayments owed to the IMF.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1912 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily %

change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1361.43 1.08

MSCI LatAm 2657.19 1.35

Brazil Bovespa 128609.17 -0.12

Mexico IPC 50250.03 0.24

Chile IPSA 4376.64 0.12

Argentina MerVal 65819.95 -0.124

Colombia COLCAP 1246.57 0.31

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 4.9655 -0.01

Mexico peso 20.1930 0.70

Chile peso 735 0.80

Colombia peso 3781.05 -0.05

Peru sol 3.9788 0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) 95.5300 -0.03

Argentina peso (parallel) 163 1.23

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;

editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alistair Bell)

