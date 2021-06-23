CG Spectrum Becomes First Online Unreal Academic Partner

Article content

School partners with Epic Games to offer game development training using Unreal Engine

MELBOURNE, Australia — CG Spectrum College of Digital Art & Animation is proud to announce it is the first online school to become an official Unreal Academic Partner. The school offers courses in game design, game programming, game art and animation to students in more than 60 countries.

The Unreal Academic Partner Program recognizes schools committed to providing high-quality educational opportunities with an experienced faculty, proven curricula and resources to create positive outcomes for students with a variety of personal growth and career objectives.

“It’s a real pleasure to welcome CG Spectrum into the Unreal Academic Partner Program,” says Mark Flanagan, Education Partner Manager at Epic Games. “I have long been an admirer of their teaching model. The experience of the instructors, industry-relevant courses and targeted mentorships have been perfected for distance learning. We are all looking forward to seeing where their students take their skills in the future, and hope that many will feature amongst the incredible work which we feature in our student reel.”

With enormous potential and global demand for Unreal-trained professionals, CG Spectrum is honored to be working directly with Epic Games to offer the latest game development training using Unreal Engine, preparing students for a competitive and constantly evolving job market.