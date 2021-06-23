Cardano Jumps 20% In Rally By Investing.com



Cardano Jumps 20% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $1.253247 by 08:25 (12:25 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 20.01% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 20.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $39.897939B, or 2.93% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.109989 to $1.288885 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 19.38%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $6.139242B or 4.33% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0010 to $1.5380 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 49.06% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $34,076.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 8.97% on the day.

was trading at $2,002.53 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 10.99%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $637.502633B or 46.89% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $232.254878B or 17.08% of the total cryptocurrency market value.