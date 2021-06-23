Cardano Climbs 14% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



Cardano Climbs 14% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.282176 by 04:17 (08:17 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 14.41% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 26.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $40.918106B, or 42.81% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.109989 to $1.288885 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 18.52%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $6.520933B or 56.82% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0010 to $1.5380 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 47.88% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $34,191.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 4.75% on the day.

was trading at $2,007.42 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 3.34%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $637.929946B or 667.48% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $233.318755B or 244.13% of the total cryptocurrency market value.