Cara Delevingne On Insecurities And Wanting A Boob Job

“It comes from a place of deep insecurity.”
During a recent appearance on Make It Reign with Josh Smith, the actor revealed she’s felt insecure about her body since childhood and once considered plastic surgery.
“I get it because it comes from a place of deep insecurity,” Delevingne said. “Like ever since I was a kid, I was like, ‘I wanna have a boob job, my boobs are uneven.'”
Delevingne explained that she was hesitant to get her breasts done because she didn’t know how she would explain it to her fans.
“I’ve gotten close to thinking about it and luckily at that moment go, ‘Well, if I was to do it, then I don’t think I could be honest about it,'” she said.
“That would be a problem because I just think that young girls or young boys need to know that some things aren’t naturally obtainable, you know, which is fine,” Delevingne added.
The Life in a Year star said she still isn’t opposed to getting plastic surgery. In fact, she “can’t wait” to do it sometime in the future.
The only thing she hopes is that it becomes more widely accepted in society. “I can’t wait to have something done. What makes it more sad is that people just can’t really talk about it,” she said.
