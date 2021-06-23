Canadian dollar steadies as investors reassess Fed outlook

Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar was little

changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, holding on to

this week’s gains as oil rose and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome

Powell reassured markets that the U.S. central bank won’t rush

to hike interest rates.

Markets were rattled last week when the Fed shifted to more

hawkish guidance. But Powell on Tuesday said the economic

recovery from the COVID-19 crisis needed more time before higher

borrowing costs are appropriate, remarks that weighed on the

U.S. dollar.

The recovery this week for the Canadian dollar reflects the

pullback in the U.S. dollar and moves in U.S. rates, said Amo

Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco.

“We never really saw a tightening between U.S. and CAD yield

spreads to support” the loonie’s move lower, Sahota said.

The gap between Canada’s 5-year yield and its U.S.

equivalent was at 9.4 basis points in favor of the Canadian

bond, up about 3 basis points since the Fed’s release last

Wednesday of its latest policy statement and economic

projections.

The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, rose after

data showed U.S. crude inventories has declined as travel has

picked up.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.3% higher at $73.08