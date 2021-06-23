Calvin Klein owner to sell Van Heusen, Arrow brand trademarks By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Price markdowns are seen in the Izod section at the J.C. Penney Herald Square department store location is seen in New York November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) – PVH Corp (NYSE:) said on Wednesday it would sell its Izod, Van Heusen, Arrow and Geoffrey Beene trademarks in a deal valued at about $220 million, as it focuses on its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger divisions.

The deal with Authentic Brands Group includes the sale of some intellectual property and other assets of its heritage brands segment, with PVH exiting the business.

PVH will own and operate the intimates and underwear businesses, as well as the dress shirts and neckwear segments, the company said.

As part of the deal, expected to close in the third quarter of its 2021 financial year, PVH cut its annual sales forecast even as it reaffirmed its adjusted earnings outlook.

The company now expects annual sales growth of 22% to 24%, compared with its prior forecast of 24% to 26%.

Authentic Brands already own brands such as Forever 21 and Brooks Brothers.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR