BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, XRP, DOGE, DOT, UNI, BCH, LTC By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Price analysis 6/23: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, XRP, DOGE, DOT, UNI, BCH, LTC

(BTC) dropped below $30,000 on June 22, which may be a final sign of capitulation. Data from Skew suggests that if Bitcoin’s price does not recover sharply in the next few days, the decline in the current quarter could be the second-worst quarter since 2014.

Bull and bear phases are part and parcel of every asset class. All the legacy markets have witnessed several bear phases with massive drawdowns in the past. However, after the bear phase ends, a new bull market begins and long-term investors are usually rewarded with strong gains. The crypto markets are presently witnessing a similar bear market correction.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360
daily chart. Source: TradingView
ETH/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
BNB/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
ADA/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
XRP/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
DOGE/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
DOT/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
UNI/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
BCH/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
LTC/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView