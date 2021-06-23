Brazil official warned Bolsonaro over pressure to buy Bharat vaccine

Article content

BRASILIA — A Brazilian Health Ministry official alerted President Jair Bolsonaro to internal pressure he was facing to buy a COVID-19 vaccine developed by India’s Bharat Biotech, a Congressman who attended the meeting said on Wednesday.

A Senate panel probing the government’s handling of the pandemic on Wednesday formally called the logistics department official, Luís Ricardo Miranda, to testify.

The Senate committee and prosecutors are investigating why the government sought to close a deal for more expensive vaccines from Bharat, while ignoring early offers last year from Pfizer.

Miranda has told prosecutors he was pressured by Alex Lial Marinho, an aide to one of Bolsonaro’s closest allies, former Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, according to documents seen by Reuters.

Miranda was first quoted in newspaper O Globo on Wednesday saying that he took his concerns, with documents, to Bolsonaro on March 20, and the president said he would speak with the head of the federal police. The meeting was brokered by Miranda’s brother, Congressman Luís Miranda, who backed up the account in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday.

“It’s a visible attempt to extract public money without a documented purpose, with an inflated value and ulterior motives,” the congressman said.