Brave takes aim at Google with privacy-protecting search engine beta By Cointelegraph

Brave takes aim at Google with privacy-protecting search engine beta
Crypto-powered web browser Brave has branched out into the world of search with a new privacy-protecting beta search engine.
The platform aims to take on the likes of Google (NASDAQ:), which harvests personal data and browsing habits while serving up targeted ads and tailored search results. But it faces an uphill battle against the tech giant which accounts for more than 90% of the market.
