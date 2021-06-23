Bōde Launches Curated Prō Marketplace of Home Experts

Article content

Connecting buyers and sellers with vetted professionals during and between transactions

CALGARY, Alberta — It’s common for home buyers and sellers to need help with photography, home inspections and even renovations when buying or selling a home. As of today, Bōde’s Prō Marketplace makes it easy to find, compare and hire highly-qualified professionals quickly.

The Prō Marketplace consists of the highest-rated professionals in Alberta who provide home services such as photography, home inspections, legal services, appraisals, cleaning, staging, interior design, renovations and more.

It’s the latest value-added service Bōde offers to people who choose to buy or sell a home themselves, without the services of a real estate agent. The goal is to make the whole home transaction process easier, transparent and more convenient for buyers and sellers.

“With transparent pricing and easy booking, we’ve taken the hassle out of endless googling and back and forth emails and phone calls.” says Alan Kelly, Chief Revenue Officer at Bōde. “The response from buyers, sellers and Prōs has been very positive.”

“People want to know they can trust the professionals working on and in their homes and that the service will be excellent. We’ve developed great relationships with local experts and we’re proud to have them be part of the Marketplace.”