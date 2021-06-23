Bōde Launches Curated Prō Marketplace of Home Experts

Article content
Connecting buyers and sellers with vetted professionals during and between transactions
CALGARY, Alberta — It’s common for home buyers and sellers to need help with photography, home inspections and even renovations when buying or selling a home. As of today, Bōde’s Prō Marketplace makes it easy to find, compare and hire highly-qualified professionals quickly.
The Prō Marketplace consists of the highest-rated professionals in Alberta who provide home services such as photography, home inspections, legal services, appraisals, cleaning, staging, interior design, renovations and more.
It’s the latest value-added service Bōde offers to people who choose to buy or sell a home themselves, without the services of a real estate agent. The goal is to make the whole home transaction process easier, transparent and more convenient for buyers and sellers.
“With transparent pricing and easy booking, we’ve taken the hassle out of endless googling and back and forth emails and phone calls.” says Alan Kelly, Chief Revenue Officer at Bōde. “The response from buyers, sellers and Prōs has been very positive.”
“People want to know they can trust the professionals working on and in their homes and that the service will be excellent. We’ve developed great relationships with local experts and we’re proud to have them be part of the Marketplace.”
Article content
Amanda Hamilton is a well-known interior designer in Calgary. In addition to her full design service, Amanda Hamilton Interior Design, her newest venture, Palette Archives, is a renovation tool she created that allows homeowners to select from over 35 curated design palettes so they can feel equipped to do the work themselves.
Connecting with potential customers in the Prō Marketplace just makes business sense.
“Homeowners who are saving on the front end with Bōde, may choose to invest a little more into their home. I love that idea because it allows the homeowner to have more confidence and flexibility,” says Hamilton. “They may take those savings and choose to invest in new floors, an interior designer, or maybe the comfy sectional for the basement that they’ve had their eye on.”
Morgan Tingle, a real estate lawyer in Calgary, is also a member of the Prō Marketplace. He’s impressed with how Bōde is revolutionizing the real estate industry and says he wants to be part of a more customer-centric experience.
“Today, people want a curated trusted list of professionals who are recommended and available and ready to assist them,” says Tingle. “Bōde is making that available to people with just one click – it’s what the market needs and what consumers are demanding.”
Home service professionals interested in joining the Prō Marketplace can apply on the Bōde website.
About Bōde:
Bōde is Alberta’s first real estate marketplace and a smarter way to buy and sell a home. Bōde is reimagining real estate with an easy, intuitive platform that gives everybody with an index finger the ability to control their real estate destiny.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005845/en/
Contacts
Michelle Schurman
Public Relations
michelle@bodecanada.com
403-463-9607
#distro