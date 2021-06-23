Bitmain reportedly suspends Bitcoin miner orders amid booming secondhand supply By Cointelegraph

Bitmain reportedly suspends Bitcoin miner orders amid booming secondhand supply
Chinese mining giant Bitmain is reportedly scrambling to respond to market conditions amid a major crackdown on crypto mining activity by local authorities.
According to a Wednesday report by Chinese news agency Sina (NASDAQ:) Finance, Bitmain has halted global spot sales for its new (BTC) mining devices in order to avoid losses by customers amid massive selling on the secondary market.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.