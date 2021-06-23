Bitmain reportedly suspends Bitcoin miner orders amid booming secondhand supply By Cointelegraph

Chinese mining giant Bitmain is reportedly scrambling to respond to market conditions amid a major crackdown on crypto mining activity by local authorities.

According to a Wednesday report by Chinese news agency Sina (NASDAQ:) Finance, Bitmain has halted global spot sales for its new (BTC) mining devices in order to avoid losses by customers amid massive selling on the secondary market.