Bitcoin price ‘very near bottom’ with $30K dip, says bullish institutional report By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

(BTC) is “very close to the bottom” and still commands a bullish long-term view, institutional crypto firm Stack Funds believes.

In its latest report issued on June 23, analyst Lennard Neo said that despite the price meltdown, there was no reason to flip bearish in BTC.

Bitcoin options expiry chart. Source: Stack Funds