Bitcoin Climbs 13% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



© Reuters. Bitcoin Climbs 13% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $34,073.7 by 08:38 (12:38 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 13.41% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since February 8.

The move upwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap up to $637.5B, or 46.62% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $1,184.9B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $31,736.5 to $34,490.3 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 14.81%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $61.9B or 44.33% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $28,901.7598 to $39,529.9023 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 47.40% from its all-time high of $64,778.04 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $2,003.74 on the Investing.com Index, up 11.06% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0003 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.20%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $232.3B or 16.98% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $62.7B or 4.59% of the total cryptocurrency market value.